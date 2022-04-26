Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF),an emerging player in the digital labels market, announces that Digety, a company revolutionizing electronic price labels in the fashion industry, has selected Ynvisible as the supplier of displays for its re-usable digital price labels. Digety's price labels address needs within sustainable clothing and fashion. Ynvisible's displays will go into Digety's re-usable smart price labels, which are flexible enough to pass as paper labels and designed to minimize electronic waste.

The explosive growth in the number of sustainable clothing brands in recent years, has increased demand for more eco-friendly materials, improved manufacturing techniques, and the reuse and recycling of materials for the minimization of waste across the fashion value chains. This trend extends to how products are labelled and prices displayed.

Further with the continuing trend in digital transformation within the retail sector, there is a growing need to be able to rapidly and frequently change prices to synchronize the online and physical store prices, price reductions, and campaigns. Updating prices on individual garments is costly and labor-intensive with conventional paper labels.

Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays for digital label applications are manufactured using printed electronic techniques which means reduced electronic waste and a lower carbon footprint. The labels are easily readable, flexible and can be customized to clients' information display needs. Additionally, the technology is very low power to guarantee a long lifetime. These attributes enable a new generation of more sustainable digital price label.

Marc Lebherz, founder at Digety said:

"The Ynvisible display technology is a perfect fit for us. It ticks all the boxes of our requirements list because it has a wide viewing angle, it is customizable, more attractive price point, low-power and flexible."

"We are now able to use flexible materials in combination with the Ynvisible display to manufacture a completely paper-like price label. This ensures a better fit for any kind of apparel compared to our plastic version and it is cheaper than alternative e-paper displays. It's also easier to recycle and can be manufactured from sustainable materials to reduce our ecological footprint, perfect for creating electronic price labels for sustainable fashion brands."

About Digety

Digety is a fast-growing electronic shelf label company from Germany. Digety's revolutionizing electronic price labels enable brick-and-mortar retailers to be competitive with online retail while offering an unmatched customer experience to their customers. Additional information about Digety is available at https://digety.de/.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging e-paper display market. They have the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, and easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

