TrizCom Public Relations Inc.: Online Trailblazer MorningSave Launches Flagship Retail Store in Plano, Texas

In-Demand Flash Sale Website Offers Deals In-Person & Celebrates Grand Opening



PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Every day, savings roll in for consumers with digital native MorningSave, but the rewards are about to get sweeter as the top-selling flash sale website expands with its first-ever brick-and-mortar store. Bridging the gap between fantastic online deals to in-person experiences, the e-commerce-savvy retailer is excited to share amazing finds from top national brand manufacturers at its new location in Plano. The store's grand opening starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29 and runs through Sunday, May 1, located in the Preston Shepard shopping center at 1701 Preston Road, Plano, TX 75093.





MorningSave is known nationwide to tens of millions of viewers of hit television shows, including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rachael Ray, Entertainment Tonight, The Talk, Inside Edition, Extra and more, and now customers across North Texas can add the benefits of the in-person shopping experience to the amazing deals MorningSave offers.



"MorningSave is all about a new type of treasure hunt for fantastic deals. We get new products in the store daily, so deal-savvy shoppers visit us regularly for the fun and thrill of discovering new deals and treasures. We invite customers to engage with brands they know at prices they'll love in an innovative format that blends the best of in-store and online shopping." said Derek Chapin, CEO of Mercatalyst, the founding company of MorningSave.



MorningSave is infusing its brick-and-mortar store with the look and feel of its website, creating an innovative in-person shopping experience that is technologically advanced. The store will feature digital signage, QR codes, projectors, televisions and tablets. Mobile and adaptable displays and dynamic lighting allow the events, deals, and entire store to transform into an entirely new shopping experience every week. Like its online counterpart, the physical store will highlight new products and offer deeply discounted savings on an ever-changing assortment of items from a broad selection of merchandise categories, including home, kitchen, beauty, tech, accessories, and more.



MorningSave was founded in 2015 as an innovative solution for manufacturers to turn their challenging inventory situations into exciting retail events by the creators of daily-deal pioneer Woot through its parent company, Mercatalyst, an event-driven retail concept innovator with a business model emphasizing economic opportunity. MorningSave combines deep-value savings with a fun, memorable, and innovative experience.



MorningSave's first physical store location brings exciting opportunities and convenience to shoppers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The new location will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and feature new arrivals, best sellers, clearance items and more.



MorningSave is excited to welcome customers to its grand opening event from April 29 through May 1. To sweeten the abundance of exclusive savings, MorningSave is offering a 20% coupon for guests to use on any purchase during their 3-day welcome party. In addition, the first 50 customers each day of the grand opening weekend will receive a free mystery box with purchase. To download MorningSave's grand opening coupon, CLICK HERE.



To learn more about MorningSave, its exclusive deals, new item arrivals, bestsellers and membership opportunities, visit morningsave.com.

###

About MorningSave



MorningSave was founded in 2015 as an innovative solution for manufacturers to turn their challenging inventory situations into exciting retail events by the creators of daily-deal pioneer Woot through its parent company, Mercatalyst, an event-driven retail concept innovator with a business model emphasizing economic opportunity. MorningSave combines deep-value savings with a fun, memorable, and innovative experience.

Media Contacts:??

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of MorningSave

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078



Noel Hampton, TrizCom PR on behalf of MorningSave

Email: Noel@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 940-230-9316

SOURCE: MorningSave

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698997/Online-Trailblazer-MorningSave-Launches-Flagship-Retail-Store-in-Plano-Texas