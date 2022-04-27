High River, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV: WI) ("WICC" or "Western") announced today that its board declared Western's first dividend of $0.005 per share on WICC's outstanding common shares. Western's intention is to declare a dividend annually. The dividend will be payable on July 29, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022. This dividend equates to an annual yield of (1.39% TBD) based on the closing price of Western's common shares earlier today.

WICC CEO Scott Tannas commented:

"Western was established with a plan to build a portfolio of western based companies and use our skills and resources to help them grow. It continues to be our intention to use our capital to reinvest in our portfolio companies, make additional acquisitions, and pay dividends. We have demonstrated our ability to support and nurture our companies through turbulent times and back to growth and profitability. We know from our net asset value estimates that we have built significant value over the past years, and we expect to continue to do so. Today we take the first step, albeit modest, in providing our shareholders with a cash return on their investment. 2022 marks a turning point for Western, and we are confident that we can sustain and grow a dividend to shareholders in the years to come."

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Western is a unique publicly traded, private equity company founded by a group of successful Western Canadian businesspeople, and dedicated to building and maintaining ownership in successful Western Canadian companies, and helping them to grow. Western's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WI.

