Leadermed Health Group Limited: LeaderMed Group Expands Pipeline with Aqualung License

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Leardermed Health Group Limited ("LeaderMed") is a new global integrated pharmaceutical company, addressing the Asian patient care market. LeaderMed is driving pharma connectivity enabling access to the pharmerging markets while improving clinical and financial outcomes. Aqualung Therapeutics ("Aqualung"), an early stage immunotherapeutics biotech company developing an anti-inflammatory therapeutic platform for serious unchecked inflammatory disorders, announced the signing of a license agreement with the LeaderMed. The License Agreement provides LeaderMed with Asia-Pacific regional rights to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize the eNAMPT-neutralizing mAb, ALT-100 platform technology. Based on strong preclinical results, LeaderMed and Aqualung will collaborate on Multi-Regional Clinical Trials (MRCT) designs for multiple indications including ARDS. The terms of the agreement have not been publicly disclosed but involve customary upfront fees, achievement milestones, and royalties that coincide with commercial sales.

Joanne Jiang, the CEO and Founder of LeaderMed states: "We are very excited to pursue ALT-100 mAb as a potential treatment for ARDS caused by severe Covid, sepsis or trauma. This will be a revolutionary discovery in the field of inflammation treatments, and we look forward to advancing Aqualung's technology from proof of concept to market. Based on its systemic effect of blocking inflammation, ALT-100 could address the long-term effects of Covid caused by multisystem inflammation, which is a highly critical unmet medical need worldwide.

Joe GN Garcia, MD CEO & Founder of Aqualung states "We are very excited to collaborate with LeaderMed. Joanne Jiang and her team have extensive global pharmaceutical and clinical development experience. We are fortunate that LeaderMed visualizes the great potential of the ALT-100 mAb platform technology in treating serious acute and chronic inflammatory diseases, a particular unmet medical need in China and Asia-Pacific region. LeaderMed views ARDS as a lead indication in their territory and is committed to investing millions of dollars in support of clinical development for ARDS and other ALT-100 indications within their territory such as fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, and NASH. We are excited they will be able to utilize our early pre-clinical data that has been generated on the safety and efficacy of ALT-100 mAb, and parlay that into accelerated development."

About Leadermed Health Group Limited

LeaderMed, founded by Dr. Joanne Jiang, (past founder of the largest CRO in China and acquired by Goldman Sachs) is designed to provide established and emerging life science companies with the knowledge and direct capabilities to successfully access the "Pharmerging" China and Asia Pacific patient markets. Drawing on its direct, hands-on, in-market experience in drug development, intellectual property creation, clinical efficacy testing, regulatory approval, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and distribution experience, LeaderMed can advance and obtain regulatory approvals to market new drugs in China and the Asia-Pacific region faster than most often can be obtain in the U.S. and Europe. This also provides life science companies with access to new and larger amounts of clinical data to augment their respective US and EU regulatory filings. Most importantly, LeaderMed opens the China and Asia-Pacific markets to novel and effective drug candidates. For additional information about the company, please visit https://leadermedgroup.com/.

About Aqualung Therapeutics Corporation

Aqualung is an early-stage biotech company developing immune-focused therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from disorders characterized by acute and chronic lung and systemic inflammation. Founded in 2016 and led by a physician scientist, Aqualung's science-driven approaches led them to the identification of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) as a contributor to severe inflammatory diseases. Aqualung Therapeutics is developing eNamptor, a Next Gen platform comprised of, i) ALT 100 mAb, a humanized eNAMPT-neutralizing monoclonal antibody; ii) eNAMPT-Plex, a plasma-based biomarker panel comprised of cytokines, including eNAMPT, which predicts ARDS mortality; and iii) NAMPT-Gene, a genotyping assay that identifies individuals at increased risk for ARDS death. The pipeline of ALT is designed to target a range of diseases, including ARDS, ventilator- and radiation-induced lung injury, chorioamnionitis, prostate cancer, pulmonary hypertension, and both pulmonary and hepatic fibrosis (NASH), conditions each with significant unmet medical needs and with significant morbidity and mortality. For additional information about the company, please visit www.aqualungtherapeutics.com.

