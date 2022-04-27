Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2022) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) (the "Company" or "Greenbriar") is very pleased to announce the execution today of a USD $195 Million project financing mandate with Voya Investment Management, LLC ("Voya") for the Company's 146 to 300 MWdc, Montalva Solar Project ("Montalva Project"). This project financing takes place at the project level and does not involve the sale of the Company's shares.

The purpose of the Mandate is to structure, arrange, and provide key capital requirements for the Montalva Solar Project. Completion by Voya will be subject to their satisfaction of all usual and customary conditions for financings of this type.

About Voya Investment Management

Voya Investment Management, LLC is the asset management business of Voya Financial Inc., a Fortune 500 company that serves the financial needs of approximately 14 million individual and institutional customers in the United States. Voya reported USD $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020, and over $730 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2020. Of that total, Voya Investment Management has approximately $200 billion in fixed income securities including investment grade, senior loans, and other private credit instruments, including investments in a various US infrastructure projects. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management provides clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions.

When completed, the Montalva Solar Project will be the Caribbean's largest renewable energy facility, supplying enough power to energize over 48,000 homes. The benefits of the project will provide 1,000 plus construction jobs and over $200 Million to the Puerto Rican economy plus a savings over the life of the project of over USD $1 Billion in reduced energy costs. The experienced Greenbriar management team and its advisors have financed, developed and built over 50,000 MW of renewable energy projects since 1998.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp.

Greenbriar is a leading developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

