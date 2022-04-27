TOKYO, Apr 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK) (TOKYO: 4004) has decided to raise prices of its chloroprene rubber (a kind of synthetic resin marketed under trade name of Showa Denko Chloroprene) by JPY60/kg or more, which is equivalent to US$470/m.t or more for US-dollar-based transactions and EUR440/m.t. or more for euro-based transactions. The new prices will be effective from May 16, 2022 on shipping date basis.Showa Denko Chloroprene has the advantage of being highly efficient at oil resistance, thermal resistance, weather resistance, and incombustibility. Showa Denko Chloroprene's fluid latex products are used for various purposes including medical instruments, adhesives, and waterproofing agents, and its solid dry-tip products are used as parts for automobiles, civil engineering, construction, and other industrial use.Business environment of Showa Denko Chloroprene remains severe due to a substantial rise in prices of raw materials and electricity charges caused by surging fuel prices. SDK has been making effort to reduce production costs of chloroprene through streamlining of production process. This time, however, we concluded that the Company is under the necessity to raise prices of chloroprene in order to ensure stable supply of our products, and decided to ask our customers to share in a rise in cost of chloroprene rubber. We appreciate our customers understanding on this matter in advance.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Media contact:Showa Denko K.K., Public Relations Group, Brand Communication Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235Source: Showa Denko K.K.Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.