Mittwoch, 27.04.2022
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
PR Newswire
27.04.2022 | 07:22
Global Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Platform (GAIN): Agricultural Sci-Tech Feast in May: Winners Will be Conferred for DBN Science and Technology Award at the Ceremony in Beijing

BEIJING, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 12th DBN Science and Technology Award will be conferred at a ceremony slated to be held on May 28 and 29 in Beijing. Inaugurated in 1999, DBN Science and Technology Award was established to recognize and reward individuals and organizations who have made extraordinary technological discoveries that have translated into real-world outcomes that reshape the future of the global agricultural industry.