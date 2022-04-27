- (PLX AI) - Telia Q1 sales SEK 21,818 million vs. estimate SEK 21,500 million.
- • Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.3% to SEK 7,202 million (7,179) and like for like, adjusted EBITDA increased 0.1%. For the Core Telco business, i.e. excluding TV and Media, adjusted EBITDA increased 4.6% on a like for like basis
- • Total net income amounted to SEK 1,086 million (953)
- • Has decided to transfer net proceeds from Swedish tower transaction to shareholders via a share buyback program
