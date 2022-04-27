Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been recognised as a Best Workplace in the UK by Great Place to Work, ranking number one in the Small Organisation category for the second consecutive year.

"It is a great honour to be named a number one Best Workplace once, but twice is a remarkable achievement. Despite our ranking last year, we still saw it as an opportunity and a new starting point to review areas where we could make further improvements to our workplace culture," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "The feedback we received this year went to a whole new level, and that is a testament to our people who are continuing to build our culture. I am delighted to be able to work with this truly amazing team who has continued to thrive and go above and beyond expectations to achieve outstanding results yet again, while maintaining great camaraderie year over year."

"To be recognised as the premier workplace in the UK for the second year in a row is confirmation of the constant and ongoing focus we have placed on our people and innovative ways to strengthen our Firm's culture," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. This past year, we placed a major emphasis on ensuring all our team members truly understood what it meant to foster and maintain a psychologically safe work environment for all, and I believe the results for this year's award show our drive for continuous improvement. I'm proud of Ryan's UK team for embracing and living our world-class workplace culture."

This prestigious recognition programme undertakes the largest survey of its kind to evaluate workplace cultures and people practices. Organisations that are ranked as Best Workplaces have a culture of collaboration and innovation where people feel trusted, valued, and committed to achieving organisational goals. Their leaders are dedicated to creating a great experience for all employees as well as for their clients, and the organisation understands the importance of giving back to the communities in which they work.

"Even in times of agonising uncertainty, at Best Workplaces, the shared mantra of 'purpose over profit' has stood firm," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK. "We're incredibly proud to recognise the 290 companies on our list for their outstanding workplace cultures and unwavering commitment to supporting employees, so they can deliver the best strategic solutions to ever-changing business opportunities and challenges."

Ryan recently updated its award-winning myRyan programme to allow team members to select from fully remote and hybrid working options. With a clear understanding of expectations, team members are given the ownership over their time and flexibility to meet demands in both their professional and personal lives simultaneously, which together enhances the results for our clients.

The complete list of winning companies can be found here

