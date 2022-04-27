4basebio Plc - Joint Development Agreement with Heqet Therapeutics

27 April 2022

4basebio PLC

("4basebio", the "Company" or the "Group")

Joint Development Agreement with Heqet Therapeutics

for development of a non-viral vector therapy for cardiac regeneration

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA and mRNA vaccines, is pleased to announce a Joint Development Agreement ("JDA") with Heqet Therapeutics S.r.l. ("Heqet"). This JDA is focussed on the development of a non-viral vector, incorporating a proprietary Heqet payload for cardiomyocyte regeneration and treatment of myocardial infarction more broadly.

Heqet recently closed an €8m financing round to progress its development programmes. It is using its proprietary intellectual property to develop therapies which enable heart regeneration and renewal, thereby avoiding scar formation on the heart post myocardial infarction. Such scarring can eventually lead to cardiac dysfunction and failure, despite improvements in medical interventions.

Under the JDA, the companies will evaluate the use of 4basebio's Hermes non-viral nanoparticle for the delivery of payloads targeting cardiomyocyte regeneration. The successful outcome of this project may lead to the proof-of-concept development of a therapy enabling heart regeneration post infarction.

Dr Heikki Lanckriet, CEO and CSO for 4basebio, said: "We are delighted to be working with Heqet on this novel therapy approach for heart repair following myocardial infarction. This further demonstrates the flexible application of our Hermes targeted delivery technology within the cell and gene therapy markets."

Dr Marta Antonucci, CEO of Heqet, said: "We are delighted to be working with 4basebio in developing a vector targeting cardiomyocyte regeneration. 4basebio and Heqet bring complementary expertise and technologies to this exciting program."

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a specialist life sciences group focused on therapeutic DNA for cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of these DNA based products to patients. It is the intention of the Company to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high purity, synthetic DNA for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use and develop non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads. The immediate objectives of 4basebio are to continue the validation of its DNA products and Hermes technology and commence revenue generation during 2022. 4basebio also continues to advance its collaborations to facilitate the functional validation of its DNA based products and cell and gene delivery solutions.

About Heqet

Heqet Therapeutics is an early-stage biotech company focussed on developing novel RNAi therapeutics to reverse the damage created by ischemic heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. The company is using the proceeds from its successful financing round to execute its pre-clinical plan and advance its programs towards clinical application.

