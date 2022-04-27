Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update - Notification of Major Holdings

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) ("Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the African focused lithium exploration and development company, wishes to advise that the Company has received the following TR-1 Notification notifying of a change in major holdings. Assore International Holdings Limited voting rights now sit at 23.79% of the issued capital of the Company.
For any further information, please contact:
Atlantic Lithium Limited
Neil Herbert (Chairperson)
Tel: +61 2 8072 0640
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Canaccord Genuity Limited
Joint Company Broker
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500
Liberum Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000
SI Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500
Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Henry Wilkinson
Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512
Notes to Editors:
About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.
The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine. The project is fully funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m and set to produce a premium lithium product. A robust update Scoping Study indicates Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$3.4bn.
Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
|Atlantic Lithium Limited
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Assore International Holdings Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Winchester, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
27 April 2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
27 April 2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
23.79%
23.79%
137,228,994
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
20.81%
20.81%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|AU0000XINEX3
137,228,994
23.79%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
137,228,994
23.79%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information
Place of completion
Johannesburg, South Africa
Date of completion
27 April 2022
