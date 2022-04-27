Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
WKN: 851082 ISIN: CH0001752309 Ticker-Symbol: GFIN 
Lang & Schwarz
27.04.22
09:34 Uhr
1.009,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
GEORG FISCHER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEORG FISCHER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.004,001.014,0009:34
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CTP
CTP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CTP NV14,260+0,99 %
ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC9,187+3,46 %
GEORG FISCHER AG1.009,000,00 %
NGERN TID LOR PCL NVDR1,0000,00 %
PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP10,848+3,83 %
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED1,5600,00 %
