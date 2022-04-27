EcoFlow Europe s.r.o.: EcoFlow Launches Smart Home Ecosystem in Europe to Address Broader Power Needs

The Ecosystem is the first integrated solution for power generation, storage and usage

BERLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today launches the much-awaited EcoFlow Smart Home Ecosystem, a mobile power source consisting of DELTA Pro Portable Power Station, and a full suite of accessories that empower it. The self-sustaining and integrated ecosystem provides energy solution for home backup, off-grid living, and RV living.

In 2021, EcoFlow first revealed the DELTA Pro Ecosystem via a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The Ecosystem broke Kickstarter's record for the most funded tech project before being named as one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021 and winning the Red Dot Award 2022. Now, after much public anticipation, EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ecosystem is finally being introduced to the mass market in Europe.

"A perfect energy solution must go beyond a portable power station by effectively addressing the power needs of a generation," said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. "EcoFlow Smart Home Ecosystem is the first to address these and will transform the way individuals and households access energy."

Usage

EcoFlow Smart Home Panel

EcoFlow Smart Home Panel is the heart of Smart Home Ecosystem. It integrates up to two DELTA Pro units with 10 home circuits. With a less-than 20ms switchover time, Smart Home Panel allows the Ecosystem to kick in immediately when power goes out. Users can also monitor and control energy use through EcoFlow App. Moreover, one can save energy bills by storing energy at lower rates and consume at higher rates.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Remote Control

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Remote Control is the first remote control for a portable power station. The display shows exactly the same information on the DELTA Pro's screen including the remaining battery time, input, output, etc. Connected to the DELTA Pro via Bluetooth or wire, the remote control makes it easy for users to switch on/off the AC, DC outlets, or the entire unit.

Generation

EcoFlow 400W Solar Panel

With an input of 400W and a conversion efficiency of 22.4%, EcoFlow 400W Solar Panel weighs 12.5 kg and is fully functional under all weather conditions. Connect as many as three 400W Solar Panels to a DELTA Pro to achieve a 1200W input, which can fully charge the DELTA Pro in four to eight hours.

EcoFlow Solar Tracker

As the first consumer-grade solar tracker, EcoFlow Solar Tracker tracks and follows the sun throughout the day. Place a 400W Solar Panel on it, and Solar Tracker will automatically adjust the solar panel to the perpendicular position of the sun, improving solar generation by 30%.

EcoFlow EV X-Stream Adapter

The EV X-Stream Adapter enables DELTA Pro to be charged by thousands of level 2 AC EV charging stations worldwide, making DELTA Pro the first portable power station that supports EV Station charging. With a 3400W input, the DELTA Pro can be fully charged by EV charging in 1.7 hours.

EcoFlow Smart Generator

EcoFlow Smart Generator serves as a last-standing power supply to Smart Home Ecosystem during disasters or extended blackouts. Compared to traditional gas generators, the EcoFlow Smart Generator offers better fuel efficiency and less energy loss when charging the DELTA Pro.

Storage

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Portable Power Station

With a 3.6kWh, EcoFlow DELTA Pro is the world's first portable home battery with an expandable capacity of up to 25kWh, which is enough to meet an average family's emergency power usage for about one week.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Smart Extra Battery

Each DELTA Pro Smart Extra Battery has the same capacity as a DELTA Pro Portable Power Station. Connect up to two Smart Extra Batteries to one DELTA Pro unit to achieve a 10.8kWh capacity.

Availability

EcoFlow Smart Home Ecosystem, with the exception of Solar Tracker and Smart Home Panel, is now available on EcoFlow's website and Amazon. The availability of Solar Tracker Smart Home Panel will be announced later this year.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind power to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER product lines of portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by innovating lighter-weight and longer-lasting clean, quiet and renewable power storage solutions. EcoFlow's products are now available in 40 countries and regions across Europe, supported by a network of over 400 local retailers.

