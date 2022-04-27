NowCM and Liquidnet look to accelerate new issue workflow

LUXEMBOURG and PARIS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NowCM Group ("NowCM"), the leading digital solutions and infrastructure provider for the primary debt markets, together with Liquidnet, the global institutional investment network, has successfully performed its first simulation of a deal origination and order submission.

The simulation involved two leading dealer banks, transaction counsel and a leading European frequent issuer, together with Liquidnet. It delivered the real-time production and negotiation of a complete set of transaction documentation in English and German on NowDocs, NowCM's documentation platform.

The key transaction information and new issue data was shared electronically with Liquidnet's primary market workflow tools, designed to connect institutional investors to actionable electronic data in the syndication process.

Robert Koller, CEO and founder of NowCM, said: "We are grateful to have had the opportunity to test the complete workflow with these prestigious market participants. We now not only have flexibility in the production of any transaction document in our digital documentation modules, we can also involve an unlimited number of parties to negotiate these live on syndicated debt transactions. This can include both investors and dealer banks, all within a MiFID II compliant environment."

Koller added: "We look forward to making several important rollout announcements in the coming weeks which will show the benefits of a fully integrated value chain which is truly end-to-end and not simply focused on a small part of the issuance process. The digital primary debt markets are now finally ready for take-off."

Paul Tregidgo, Head of Primary Markets at Liquidnet, commented: "NowCM is a highly innovative firm looking to optimize the capital creation process. We are happy with the results of this successful test environment transaction demonstrating the importance of connectivity between various parts of the transaction chain. The outcome shows how a connected digital process can improve the primary markets user experience for all parties involved and exemplifies that working together with partners through open architecture can bring value to the market."

About NowCM

NowCM is the leading digital solutions and infrastructure provider for the primary debt markets. It provides a unique end-to-end digital solution where companies can offer established issuers with a digital transaction workflow, or, in the case of new entrants, with a CMaaS (Capital Markets as a Service) funding "subsidiary" using standardised documentation. The NowCM solution is relevant for both large and small companies and provides improved harmonisation of capital markets in a MiFID II and CMU compliant environment, without media breaks. Following the acquisition of NowCP in France, NowCM owns and operates a multi-lateral trading facility which is the world's first and only primary marketplace, regulated by the ACPR and AMF (France). NowCM, is also a member of Swift.

The NowCM Group consists of several entities including eppf S.A., a securitisation vehicle established under Luxembourg law and supervised by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. For further information, visit www.NowCM.eu and follow us on twitter @NowCM_EU

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a technology-driven, global institutional investment network that intelligently connects the world's investors to the world's investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 46 markets across six continents and seamlessly connects institutional brokers, investment banks, exchanges, alternative trading venues, and a growing list of data and research providers. We built to make global capital markets more efficient, and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

Media Contact: Robert Koller, CAIA

CEO

Phone: +352 2786 8000

Email: r@eppf.eu