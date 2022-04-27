Finastra extends collaboration with Orange Bank for integrated treasury management in the cloud

Bank will accelerate its cloud strategy with Finastra's Fusion KTP in the cloud, enabling faster access to innovation and a proactive approach to global treasury management

LONDON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra announced today that Orange Bank in France has selected Finastra's corporate treasury management solution, Fusion KTP in the cloud. The move will enable the bank to harness a fully integrated treasury management platform and gain faster access to innovation and time to market. Launched in France in November 2017, then in Spain in November 2019, Orange Bank provides banking services that are designed natively around customers' mobile uses, which are both highly innovative and synergetic with Orange Group's telecommunications business.

"Finastra's Fusion KTP cloud solution is a crucial step in our strategy to move to 'all cloud," explained Olivier Mougammadoussane, Head of Core Banking and Treasury Management System at Orange Bank. "Leveraging the benefits of the cloud enables us to future-proof the business with the added security, scalability and flexibility required in the industry. Having already relied on Fusion KTP we know the technology provides the treasury services we need, with a reliable and consolidated view of our liquidity and funding positions. Now, having the solution available on the cloud, via Microsoft Azure, delivers extra efficiency and resilience, while also providing us with easier access to innovation."

Orange Bank already benefitted from Fusion KTP for efficiency and control around liquidity management, compliance, risk, reporting and accounting requirements. Moving to the cloud will enable the bank to run its treasury operations with increased agility, supporting its ability to respond to the changing global market. It will allow the bank to concentrate on their treasury operations avoiding the management of complex IT infrastructure and the versioning of multiple systems.

"In bringing Fusion KTP to our customers via the cloud, banks can build on their transformation initiatives at an accelerated pace," said Riteesh Singh, Senior Vice President, Financial Messaging Marketplaces at Finastra. "We are pleased to continue our work with Orange Bank. This step forward into the cloud means that Orange Bank can now harness increased operational excellence and efficiency within their treasury operations, while also supporting their strategic initiatives."

Fusion KTP is used by banks and corporates - mainly in France, Benelux and North Africa. For further information click here .

"We are excited to be continuing our collaboation with Orange Bank here in France," says Eric Aillet, Product Manager, Financial Messaging Marketplaces at Finastra, "This is a great opportunity to build on our relationship with the bank, and to continue to drive innovation and efficiency through their treasury operations. We are well placed to support the bank on its goal to move to all cloud, and are pleased to be part of this journey with them and our Fusion KTP solution."

