Ergomed's FY21 results showed that adjusted EBITDA of £25.4m was ahead of our estimate of £24.0m and consensus of £23.4m. A strong order book (£239.7m, up 24.2% y-o-y), continued overall business growth and a rapidly improving balance sheet position Ergomed for another solid year of growth. Ergomed recently acquired ADAMAS Consulting Group, which we have now incorporated in our model. A UK-based quality assurance services provider, ADAMAS will diversify revenue sources (its offerings do not overlap with Ergomed's). According to management, the acquisition should be immediately accretive to earnings. We have raised our valuation to £777m or 1,577p/share (versus 1,536p/share previously).

