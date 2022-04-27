Positioned Highest for "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute" in 2022

NTT recognized as a Magic Quadrant Leader for the 9th year in a row

Among 18 network service providers, NTT ranked highest in Global Network Use Case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report

NTT, a world-leading global technology services provider, today announced it is named a Leader in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, positioned highest for both its "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute" among 18 network service providers. NTT is also ranked highest for Global Network Use Case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report.

Enterprise network teams around the world are facing unprecedented levels of complexity and increased security risks, particularly as they manage remote and hybrid workforces. As a result, network architecture has become more important than ever to CTOs and Chief Digital Officers, often serving as a key business differentiator.

"With NTT's SD-WAN/LAN and SASE services, we were the early adopter of the zero data center strategy and cloud-first philosophy. We have a much higher level of performance and resiliency with NTT which is critical in today's operating environment," said Corrado Azzarita, CIO of Kraft Heinz. "Since day one, NTT has been a true partner that we can depend on for our digital transformation journey, allowing us to focus on our core business globally."

"It's a great honor to see NTT's vision, execution, and network service portfolio has been again recognized as a leader," said Abhijit Dubey, Global Chief Executive Officer for NTT Ltd. "Driven by a deep empathy for our clients and their digital transformation journey, we have an unrelenting focus on personalized support and true partnership that allows us to act as a trusted advisor. Our commitment to innovation in networking is stronger than ever."

NTT offers next-generation software-defined networking and security services such as SD-WAN/LAN, SASE, and Zero Trust Networking that help enterprises dramatically accelerate digital transformation. NTT's deep expertise in large, distributed networks leads to consistently high levels of customer satisfaction.

