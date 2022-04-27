Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Einstiegsgelegenheit! Breaking News: Die nächste Milliardenübernahme mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA9J ISIN: FI4000074984 Ticker-Symbol: 2VO 
Tradegate
27.04.22
09:15 Uhr
24,500 Euro
-0,400
-1,61 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,16025,23010:39
25,13025,17010:38
PR Newswire
27.04.2022 | 10:10
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet Oyj: Valmet changes its financial reporting structure and provides comparative segment information for 2021

HELSINKI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from January 1, 2022, Valmet has decided to change its financial reporting structure to better highlight the performance of Valmet's businesses. The new reporting structure reflects Valmet's operational model, anticipates the integration of Neles into Valmet, and is aligned with the way Valmet management follows the operational performance of Valmet's businesses.

Valmet consists of three reportable segments: Services, Automation and Process Technologies. In addition to orders received and net sales, Valmet will disclose profitability of the segments.

Valmet's segments are as follows:

  • Services segment, which consists of the Services business line
  • Automation segment, which consists of the Flow Control (starting from 1 April, 2022) and Automation Systems business lines
  • Process Technologies segment, which consists of the Pulp and Energy, and Paper business lines.

The Services segment provides customers with flexible and fit-for-purpose services throughout the lifecycle to improve process performance and reliability. The Automation segment delivers flow control technologies and services as well as automation solutions ranging from single measurements to mill- or plant-wide process automation systems. The Process Technologies segment provides technology solutions for pulp and energy production, as well as for biomass conversion and emission control, and complete production lines, machine rebuilds and process components for board, tissue and paper production. Each segment has strong position in the growing market of converting renewables and long-term growth possibilities supported by favourable megatrends.

Valmet will continue to report orders received and net sales for its business lines. Valmet's business lines are Services, Flow Control, Automation Systems, Paper, and Pulp and Energy. Automation Systems business line was previously called Automation. Reporting lines in Valmet's Executive Team remain unchanged.

To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables show Valmet's segment financial information on an unaudited basis for all four quarters of 2021 and for the full year 2021. Valmet does not provide pro forma comparative figures for the Flow Control business line.

Orders received, EUR million

Q1/2021

Q2/2021

Q3/2021

Q4/2021

2021

Services

383

370

341

387

1,481

Automation

123

116

109

119

467

Automation Systems business line

123

116

109

119

467

Process Technologies

807

742

657

587

2,793

Pulp and Energy business line

458

320

145

237

1,160

Paper business line

349

423

512

350

1,634

Total

1,312

1,228

1,107

1,093

4,740

Net sales, EUR million

Q1/2021

Q2/2021

Q3/2021

Q4/2021

2021

Services

288

337

322

413

1,360

Automation

67

94

91

160

412

Automation Systems business line

67

94

91

160

412

Process Technologies

503

512

522

626

2,163

Pulp and Energy business line

227

236

257

302

1,022

Paper business line

275

277

265

324

1,141

Total

858

943

935

1,199

3,935

Comparable EBITA, EUR million

Q1/2021

Q2/2021

Q3/2021

Q4/2021

2021

Services

36

47

50

71

204

Automation

5

15

19

40

79

Process Technologies

43

41

46

45

175

Other

-4

-8

-8

-10

-30

Total

80

95

107

147

429

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales

Q1/2021

Q2/2021

Q3/2021

Q4/2021

2021

Services

12.6%

13.9%

15.5%

17.2%

15.0%

Automation

7.2%

16.4%

20.5%

25 .2%

19.2%

Process Technologies

8.5%

8 .0%

8.9%

7.2%

8.1%

Total

9.4%

10 .1%

11.4%

12.2%

10.9%

EBITA, EUR million

Q1/2021

Q2/2021

Q3/2021

Q4/2021

2021

Services

41

47

50

72

210

Automation

4

16

19

43

83

Process Technologies

43

41

46

44

173

Other

-

-7

-8

-4

-18

Total

89

97

107

155

448

EBITA, % of net sales

Q1/2021

Q2/2021

Q3/2021

Q4/2021

2021

Services

14.4%

14 .0%

15.5%

17.3%

15.5%

Automation

6.6%

17.1%

21.0%

27 .0%

20.1%

Process Technologies

8.5%

7.9%

8.8%

7.0%

8.0%

Total

10.3%

10.3%

11.4%

12.9%

11.4%

Items affecting comparability, EUR million

Q1/2021

Q2/2021

Q3/2021

Q4/2021

2021

Services

5

-

-

1

6

Automation

-

1

-

3

4

Process Technologies

-

-

-1

-2

-3

Other

4

1

-

6

11

Total

8

2

-

8

19

Amortization, EUR million

Q1/2021

Q2/2021

Q3/2021

Q4/2021

2021

Services

-2

-2

-1

-1

-6

Automation

-3

-3

-3

-3

-11

Process Technologies

-2

-2

-2

-2

-8

Other

-6

-6

-5

-6

-24

Total

-13

-13

-12

-12

-49

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

Director, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-changes-its-financial-reporting-structure-and-provides-comparative-segment-information-for-20,c3553468

VALMET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.