Valmet Oyj: Valmet changes its financial reporting structure and provides comparative segment information for 2021

HELSINKI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from January 1, 2022, Valmet has decided to change its financial reporting structure to better highlight the performance of Valmet's businesses. The new reporting structure reflects Valmet's operational model, anticipates the integration of Neles into Valmet, and is aligned with the way Valmet management follows the operational performance of Valmet's businesses.
Valmet consists of three reportable segments: Services, Automation and Process Technologies. In addition to orders received and net sales, Valmet will disclose profitability of the segments.
Valmet's segments are as follows:
- Services segment, which consists of the Services business line
- Automation segment, which consists of the Flow Control (starting from 1 April, 2022) and Automation Systems business lines
- Process Technologies segment, which consists of the Pulp and Energy, and Paper business lines.
The Services segment provides customers with flexible and fit-for-purpose services throughout the lifecycle to improve process performance and reliability. The Automation segment delivers flow control technologies and services as well as automation solutions ranging from single measurements to mill- or plant-wide process automation systems. The Process Technologies segment provides technology solutions for pulp and energy production, as well as for biomass conversion and emission control, and complete production lines, machine rebuilds and process components for board, tissue and paper production. Each segment has strong position in the growing market of converting renewables and long-term growth possibilities supported by favourable megatrends.
Valmet will continue to report orders received and net sales for its business lines. Valmet's business lines are Services, Flow Control, Automation Systems, Paper, and Pulp and Energy. Automation Systems business line was previously called Automation. Reporting lines in Valmet's Executive Team remain unchanged.
To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables show Valmet's segment financial information on an unaudited basis for all four quarters of 2021 and for the full year 2021. Valmet does not provide pro forma comparative figures for the Flow Control business line.
Orders received, EUR million
Q1/2021
Q2/2021
Q3/2021
Q4/2021
2021
Services
383
370
341
387
1,481
Automation
123
116
109
119
467
Automation Systems business line
123
116
109
119
467
Process Technologies
807
742
657
587
2,793
Pulp and Energy business line
458
320
145
237
1,160
Paper business line
349
423
512
350
1,634
Total
1,312
1,228
1,107
1,093
4,740
Net sales, EUR million
Q1/2021
Q2/2021
Q3/2021
Q4/2021
2021
Services
288
337
322
413
1,360
Automation
67
94
91
160
412
Automation Systems business line
67
94
91
160
412
Process Technologies
503
512
522
626
2,163
Pulp and Energy business line
227
236
257
302
1,022
Paper business line
275
277
265
324
1,141
Total
858
943
935
1,199
3,935
Comparable EBITA, EUR million
Q1/2021
Q2/2021
Q3/2021
Q4/2021
2021
Services
36
47
50
71
204
Automation
5
15
19
40
79
Process Technologies
43
41
46
45
175
Other
-4
-8
-8
-10
-30
Total
80
95
107
147
429
Comparable EBITA, % of net sales
Q1/2021
Q2/2021
Q3/2021
Q4/2021
2021
Services
12.6%
13.9%
15.5%
17.2%
15.0%
Automation
7.2%
16.4%
20.5%
25 .2%
19.2%
Process Technologies
8.5%
8 .0%
8.9%
7.2%
8.1%
Total
9.4%
10 .1%
11.4%
12.2%
10.9%
EBITA, EUR million
Q1/2021
Q2/2021
Q3/2021
Q4/2021
2021
Services
41
47
50
72
210
Automation
4
16
19
43
83
Process Technologies
43
41
46
44
173
Other
-
-7
-8
-4
-18
Total
89
97
107
155
448
EBITA, % of net sales
Q1/2021
Q2/2021
Q3/2021
Q4/2021
2021
Services
14.4%
14 .0%
15.5%
17.3%
15.5%
Automation
6.6%
17.1%
21.0%
27 .0%
20.1%
Process Technologies
8.5%
7.9%
8.8%
7.0%
8.0%
Total
10.3%
10.3%
11.4%
12.9%
11.4%
Items affecting comparability, EUR million
Q1/2021
Q2/2021
Q3/2021
Q4/2021
2021
Services
5
-
-
1
6
Automation
-
1
-
3
4
Process Technologies
-
-
-1
-2
-3
Other
4
1
-
6
11
Total
8
2
-
8
19
Amortization, EUR million
Q1/2021
Q2/2021
Q3/2021
Q4/2021
2021
Services
-2
-2
-1
-1
-6
Automation
-3
-3
-3
-3
-11
Process Technologies
-2
-2
-2
-2
-8
Other
-6
-6
-5
-6
-24
Total
-13
-13
-12
-12
-49
Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
VALMET
Kari Saarinen
CFO
Pekka Rouhiainen
Director, Investor Relations
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com
Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.
We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance - every day.
The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.
Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.
Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |
Processing of personal data
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-changes-its-financial-reporting-structure-and-provides-comparative-segment-information-for-20,c3553468