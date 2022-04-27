Valmet Oyj: Valmet changes its financial reporting structure and provides comparative segment information for 2021

HELSINKI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from January 1, 2022, Valmet has decided to change its financial reporting structure to better highlight the performance of Valmet's businesses. The new reporting structure reflects Valmet's operational model, anticipates the integration of Neles into Valmet, and is aligned with the way Valmet management follows the operational performance of Valmet's businesses.

Valmet consists of three reportable segments: Services, Automation and Process Technologies. In addition to orders received and net sales, Valmet will disclose profitability of the segments.

Valmet's segments are as follows:

Services segment, which consists of the Services business line

Automation segment, which consists of the Flow Control (starting from 1 April, 2022 ) and Automation Systems business lines

) and Automation Systems business lines Process Technologies segment, which consists of the Pulp and Energy, and Paper business lines.

The Services segment provides customers with flexible and fit-for-purpose services throughout the lifecycle to improve process performance and reliability. The Automation segment delivers flow control technologies and services as well as automation solutions ranging from single measurements to mill- or plant-wide process automation systems. The Process Technologies segment provides technology solutions for pulp and energy production, as well as for biomass conversion and emission control, and complete production lines, machine rebuilds and process components for board, tissue and paper production. Each segment has strong position in the growing market of converting renewables and long-term growth possibilities supported by favourable megatrends.

Valmet will continue to report orders received and net sales for its business lines. Valmet's business lines are Services, Flow Control, Automation Systems, Paper, and Pulp and Energy. Automation Systems business line was previously called Automation. Reporting lines in Valmet's Executive Team remain unchanged.

To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables show Valmet's segment financial information on an unaudited basis for all four quarters of 2021 and for the full year 2021. Valmet does not provide pro forma comparative figures for the Flow Control business line.

Orders received, EUR million Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 2021 Services 383 370 341 387 1,481 Automation 123 116 109 119 467 Automation Systems business line 123 116 109 119 467 Process Technologies 807 742 657 587 2,793 Pulp and Energy business line 458 320 145 237 1,160 Paper business line 349 423 512 350 1,634 Total 1,312 1,228 1,107 1,093 4,740

Net sales, EUR million Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 2021 Services 288 337 322 413 1,360 Automation 67 94 91 160 412 Automation Systems business line 67 94 91 160 412 Process Technologies 503 512 522 626 2,163 Pulp and Energy business line 227 236 257 302 1,022 Paper business line 275 277 265 324 1,141 Total 858 943 935 1,199 3,935

Comparable EBITA, EUR million Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 2021 Services 36 47 50 71 204 Automation 5 15 19 40 79 Process Technologies 43 41 46 45 175 Other -4 -8 -8 -10 -30 Total 80 95 107 147 429

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 2021 Services 12.6% 13.9% 15.5% 17.2% 15.0% Automation 7.2% 16.4% 20.5% 25 .2% 19.2% Process Technologies 8.5% 8 .0% 8.9% 7.2% 8.1% Total 9.4% 10 .1% 11.4% 12.2% 10.9%

EBITA, EUR million Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 2021 Services 41 47 50 72 210 Automation 4 16 19 43 83 Process Technologies 43 41 46 44 173 Other - -7 -8 -4 -18 Total 89 97 107 155 448

EBITA, % of net sales Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 2021 Services 14.4% 14 .0% 15.5% 17.3% 15.5% Automation 6.6% 17.1% 21.0% 27 .0% 20.1% Process Technologies 8.5% 7.9% 8.8% 7.0% 8.0% Total 10.3% 10.3% 11.4% 12.9% 11.4%

Items affecting comparability, EUR million Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 2021 Services 5 - - 1 6 Automation - 1 - 3 4 Process Technologies - - -1 -2 -3 Other 4 1 - 6 11 Total 8 2 - 8 19

Amortization, EUR million Q1/2021 Q2/2021 Q3/2021 Q4/2021 2021 Services -2 -2 -1 -1 -6 Automation -3 -3 -3 -3 -11 Process Technologies -2 -2 -2 -2 -8 Other -6 -6 -5 -6 -24 Total -13 -13 -12 -12 -49

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

Director, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-changes-its-financial-reporting-structure-and-provides-comparative-segment-information-for-20,c3553468