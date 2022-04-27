Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Einstiegsgelegenheit! Breaking News: Die nächste Milliardenübernahme mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CVY0 ISIN: CA21024C1014 Ticker-Symbol: 1WM 
Tradegate
27.04.22
09:10 Uhr
1,820 Euro
+0,040
+2,25 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7501,81011:31
1,7501,81511:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD0,447+6,05 %
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC1,820+2,25 %
DISCOVERY SILVER CORP1,140+0,88 %
ION ENERGY LTD0,251-1,18 %
VIZSLA SILVER CORP1,580-1,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.