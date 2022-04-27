Discovery Silver announced the appointment of Tony Makuch to its Board of Directors, Vizsla Silver announced drilling results from 19 holes targeting the Animas gangue corridor at the company's Panuco project, Aurania Resources appoints Dr. Steve Garwin as Senior Technical Advisor while engaging him as a geological consultant, ION Energy's CEO, Ali Haji is in Mongolia from April 16-26 for strategic site visits to share plans for upcoming drilling programs with the market and Consolidated Uranium completes the acquisition of the Milo uranium-copper-gold REE project.