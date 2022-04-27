- (PLX AI) - Ringkjøbing Landbobank reported first-quarter earnings better than analysts estimated, but shares fell after the bank did not follow in the footsteps of other Danish peers and left its full-year guidance unchanged.
- • The share has had a good run on the back of peer profit upgrades, analysts at Carnegie said
- • The lack of a profit upgrade is a disappointment, thus we could see a neutral to slightly negative reaction, despite a very good set of numbers: Carnegie
