The "Greece: Data Centre Landscape 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Greek Data Centre market has become a hub site for Southern Europe and Balkan markets with a series of carrier-neutral Data Centre facilities including Lamda Hellix and Lancom with the cities of Athens and also Thessaloniki being the two main locations for Data Centres in Greece.

The Greek Data Centre market is seeing new investment from US-based Data Centre REIT Digital Realty subsidiary Lamda Helix with an Athens-3 facility and a planned Athens-4 facility. A new Data Centre facility is also being planned by Lancom. Space power and revenues are all forecast to grow by 40 per cent over the next four-year period from the end of 2021 to the end of 2025.

Microsoft has been given approval by Greece's state agency Enterprise Greece for an investment project for three data centres in the country.

The report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for Greece. The report shows the Revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Greece.

Key Topics Covered:

Acquisitions/Mergers 2021 to 2022

New Data Centre Development in Europe 2021

A List of Figures Greek Data Centre Landscape

Methodology Greek Data Centre Landscape

Data Centre Summary Greek Data Centre Landscape

A simplified map of Greek

Greek sub-sea cable connectivity

The Key third-party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Greek

The key Greek Data Centre Provider Profiles

A Pie Chart showing the key Greek Data Centre Provider market share in per cent as the end of 2022

A Greek Data Centre raised space forecast in m2 per annum from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A Greek Data Centre Customer Power forecast in MW per annum from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

Greek Data Centre power in Euro per kWH

The key Data Centre Clusters in Greece

A Data Centre Pricing Forecast in Greece in Euro per month per annum from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro in Greece per annum from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A Public Cloud revenue forecast in millions of Euro in Greece per annum from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

The key trends for the Greek Data Centre market

The Greek Data Centre Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ds242

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005491/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900