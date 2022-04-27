Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc's (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RB) (OTC Pink: TEVNF) ("Tevano", or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary illuria Security, Inc. ("illuria") announces the availability of its open source tool "manush", an Oberon 2-based Menu Shell.

illuria open sourced manush, a customizable menu shell, though nimble, is intuitive and secure because of its programming language, Oberon, which has a safe runtime. Due to its fast, secure and intuitive nature, manush will be the default shell in illuria's ProfilerX product line, which allows illuria to do rapid changes in its deployment menus, based on customers' needs.

Manush's lead developer Norayr Chilingarian states "We created this not only because we needed it, but because others will need it too! Manush reads the menu configuration file and presents those as a beautifully colored menu to the user. Users can also configure manush to call itself with another configuration file, allowing the user's menus to be with unlimited depth!"

illuria's CEO, Antranig Wartanian states "Most product vendors and open-source projects create their own menu shells from scratch. This seems very redundant work, hence we decided to create a customizable, open-source menu shell that would benefit all systems engineers and operators around the world. While this is the initial version, illuria plans to make major improvements in the coming months as feedback and ideas from the two-way communication with the community guides the roadmap of future releases".

illuria's open sourcing of manush provides a tool for anybody who wants to have their own menu shell. manush is available on illuria's GitHub account: https://github.com/illuria/manush

About Tevano

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a technology company with custom and proprietary hardware and software technologies. Its subsidiary, illuria Security, Inc. is an early-stage software development company whose technology involves active cyber deception to protect critical network systems of enterprise systems of all sizes. Using deception technology, illuria's software seeks to solve the challenge of cyber-attacks by detecting threats, systematically deceiving attackers, and actively deterring attacks. Its subsidiary Tevano Systems Inc. is the developer of Health Shield, an AI-driven, electronic tablet that video displays a user with their body temperature and other information. It provides detailed reports of all scans done throughout an enterprise.

