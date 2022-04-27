The "Gambling Market in UK 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gambling market in the UK is poised to grow by $2.83 billion during 2022-2026 accelerating at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growth of the online gambling market, increased adoption of e-Sports betting, and sporting events. This study identifies the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the gambling market in the UK's growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of bitcoin gambling and the introduction of live gambling by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current country market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The gambling market in the UK analysis includes type segment.

The gambling market in the UK is segmented as below:

By Type

Betting

Lottery

Casino

The report on the gambling market in the UK covers the following areas:

Gambling market in the UK sizing

Gambling market in the UK forecast

Gambling market in the UK industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Platform

5.3 Offline Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Betting Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Lottery Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Casino Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

888 Holdings Plc

Ballys Corp.

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betfred Group Ltd.

Betsson AB

Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Casino Del Sol

Delta Corp Ltd.

Entain Plc

Evolution AB

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Kindred Group Plc

NetBet Enterprises Ltd.

Rank Group Plc

Scientific Games Corp.

Simba Games

Sky Betting and Gaming

Station Casinos LLC

