The gambling market in the UK is poised to grow by $2.83 billion during 2022-2026 accelerating at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growth of the online gambling market, increased adoption of e-Sports betting, and sporting events. This study identifies the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the gambling market in the UK's growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of bitcoin gambling and the introduction of live gambling by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current country market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The gambling market in the UK analysis includes type segment.
The gambling market in the UK is segmented as below:
By Type
- Betting
- Lottery
- Casino
The report on the gambling market in the UK covers the following areas:
- Gambling market in the UK sizing
- Gambling market in the UK forecast
- Gambling market in the UK industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Platform
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Platform
5.3 Offline Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Platform
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Betting Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Lottery Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Casino Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 888 Holdings Plc
- Ballys Corp.
- Bet365 Group Ltd.
- Betfred Group Ltd.
- Betsson AB
- Caesars Entertainment Inc.
- Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
- Casino Del Sol
- Delta Corp Ltd.
- Entain Plc
- Evolution AB
- Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- Kindred Group Plc
- NetBet Enterprises Ltd.
- Rank Group Plc
- Scientific Games Corp.
- Simba Games
- Sky Betting and Gaming
- Station Casinos LLC
