JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st March 2022 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st March 2022 US$ 4.37

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change

JZCP's NAV at 31 March 2022 is $4.37 per share ($4.40 per share at 28 February 2022), the decrease in NAV of 3 cents per share is due to expenses and finance costs of (2) cents and net investment losses of (1) cent.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stMarch 2022:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 443,673 Cash and Cash equivalents 44,115 Other Receivables 630 Total Assets 488,418 Liabilities Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 42,915 ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 73,949 Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022 31,510 Other liabilities 1,128 Total Liabilities 149,502 Net Asset Value 338,916 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.37

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com