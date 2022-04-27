Anzeige
27.04.2022
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 27

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st March 2022 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31st March 2022US$ 4.37

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change

JZCP's NAV at 31 March 2022 is $4.37 per share ($4.40 per share at 28 February 2022), the decrease in NAV of 3 cents per share is due to expenses and finance costs of (2) cents and net investment losses of (1) cent.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stMarch 2022:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments443,673
Cash and Cash equivalents44,115
Other Receivables630
Total Assets488,418
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 202742,915
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202273,949
Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 202231,510
Other liabilities1,128
Total Liabilities149,502
Net Asset Value338,916
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.37

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

