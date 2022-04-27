- (PLX AI) - Maersk remains likely to see a normalization of the container freight market in the second half of the year, with a large drop in rates, analysts at Bank of America said in a report.
- • Maersk remains rated buy at BofA, with price target cut to DKK 28,500 from DKK 32,000
- • Although container volumes fell 7% in the first quarter due in part to the Covid lockdown in Shanghai , there could be a surge in volumes once restrictions ease, the analysts said
- • Maersk may return as much as $11 billion in cash to shareholders next year with dividends and buybacks: BofA
BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de