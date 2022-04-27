Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022
Perfekte Einstiegsgelegenheit! Breaking News: Die nächste Milliardenübernahme mit Ansage?
WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 
Lang & Schwarz
27.04.22
12:43 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-6,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
27.04.2022 | 11:31
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in June 2022

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in June 2022 27-Apr-2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies 
           about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in June 2022. 
           13 June 2022 is the scheduled payment date for the next coupon payment on the MMK International 
           Capital Designated Activity Company ("Issuer") loan agreement funded by the issuance of USD500 
MMK notifies about  million aggregate principal amount of global bond certificates at 4.375%p.a. with maturity date 
2024 eurobond coupon in 2024 ("Notes"), issued by the Issuer on 13 June 2019. 
payment in June 2022 
           Given the existing uncertainty regarding the transfer and receipt of loan interest and coupon 
           income due to regulatory restrictions in various jurisdictions, particularly, cross-border 
           payments, MMK is considering legal options to facilitate the coupon payment on 13 June 2022. MMK 
27 april 2022     encourages holders of the Notes to contact MMK as soon as possible to discuss and find an 
           acceptable solution, and requests the following information: 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
              -- type of Notes in holdings: Regulation S Notes (ISIN: XS1843434959) or Rule 144A 
             Notes (ISIN: US553142AA88); 
              -- the number of respective Notes in holdings; 
              -- the jurisdiction of the relevant holder of the Notes and (if different) the 
             jurisdiction of the account in which the relevant Notes are held. 
           The information could be provided to MMK at ir@mmk.ru with subject "Notes holder". 
           MMK has the sufficient liquidity cushion to meet its obligations on due dates, including the 
           Notes coupon payment, and will carry out the available actions to fulfill these obligations. 
 
Investor Relations Department 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
Communications Department 
Dmitriy Kuchumov 
+7 (499) 238-26-13 
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 158040 
EQS News ID:  1336755 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1336755&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2022 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
