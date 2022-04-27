Modulaire Group announces management changes

LONDON , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group ("Modulaire" or "Group"), Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, has today announced changes to its leadership team.

Oliver Tant an experienced finance consultant has been engaged by the Group to provide support to Group finance for an initial period of six months. Oliver brings a wealth of experience to the business with a distinguished career as a FTSE 30 CFO and Professional Services leader serving many large corporate clients around the world. Oliver was most recently Group CFO at Imperial Brands PLC.

Oliver's appointment follows the decision by Simon Gordon, Chief Financial Officer, to leave the business. Oliver and Simon have worked together on an orderly transition and Modulaire is conducting a search for a new CFO.

Modulaire also announces that it has made changes to its leadership structure with strategic business unit Managing Directors now reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer and the creation of new Group Commercial Director and Group Operations Director positions.

David Muntañola, the former Managing Director of Iberia and Group Business Solutions Director, has been promoted to Group Commercial Director with responsibility for developing pricing, VAPS solutions, product specifications, digital marketing and sales excellence.

Nick Pennell has been appointed as Group Operations Director. Nick joins Modulaire from Essentra, the FTSE 250 global manufacturer and distributor of various components, where he was most recently Group Programme Director, and Group Operations Director for four years prior to that. As Group Operations Director, Nick is responsible for health and safety, procurement, operational excellence and the Group's assembly facilities.

Modulaire has also announced today that Sunny Thakrar, the Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer, has decided to leave the business.

Sunny has been a key figure in the development of the Modulaire business, which has positioned the business well for the future under Brookfield's ownership. Sunny joined the Group as European Chief Financial Officer in 2016, later took on the role of Group Chief Financial Officer and was most recently Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer.

Mark Higson, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am excited about collaborating with David and Nick in their new roles and to be working with Oliver. We are all grateful to Simon and Sunny for their contributions to the business and wish them both well for the future."

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire has operations in 25 countries with approximately 290,000 modular space and portable storage units and 4,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, the United Kingdom and Scandinavia, Advanté in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Tecnifor and Locabox in Italy, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

