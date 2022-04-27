Fire crews in Chandler, Arizona, sent robots into a building at the Salt River Project where a 10 MW battery was smoldering.From pv magazine USA The Salt River Project, a 10 MW energy storage project that uses lithium-ion batteries, was dealt a blow last week when a fire broke out. Firefighters were alerted to a fire at the facility last Monday. During a press conference on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Chandler Fire Department confirmed that there was a battery on fire in the building but that sprinkler systems had been able to control it. Three years ago firefighters in Peoria, Arizona, learned ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de