|31,860
|31,980
|14:10
|31,880
|31,960
|14:10
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:53
|Cargotec Corporation: Change in the Board of Directors - Jaakko Eskola new Chair of the Board
|CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 APRIL 2022 AT 1.40 PM EEST
Change in the Board of Directors - Jaakko Eskola new Chair of the Board
Cargotec Corporation's Board of Directors...
|12:52
|Cargotec Names Eskola New Chairman of the Board
|12:46
|Cargotec Posts Strong Q1 Orders, Operating Profit; Shares Rise
|(PLX AI) - Cargotec Q1 orders EUR 1,135 million vs. estimate EUR 1,030 million.• Q1 revenue EUR 851 million vs. estimate EUR 891 million• Q1 comparable operating profit increased by 26 percent and amounted...
|12:41
|Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's interim report January-March 2022: Improved profitability despite supply chain challenges
|CARGOTEC CORPORATION, INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2022, 27 APRIL 2022 AT 1:30 PM (EEST)
Cargotec's interim report January-March 2022: Improved profitability despite supply chain challenges
-...
|12:29
|Cargotec Corporation: Changes in Cargotec's 2022 financial information publication dates
| CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 APRIL 2022 AT 1:25 PM (EEST)
Changes in Cargotec's 2022 financial information publication dates
Cargotec Corporation changes the publication...
|CARGOTEC CORPORATION
|30,140
|-0,26 %