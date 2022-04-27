The Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG has appointed Dr Johannes Bussmann (53) as new Chairman of the Board of Management of the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) company. With effect from January 1, 2023, Dr Bussmann will succeed Professor Dr Axel Stepken (63). By putting the succession strategy in place at this early stage, the Supervisory Board is ensuring continuity at the top of the company.

"I would like to take the opportunity, even at this early stage, to express my heartfelt gratitude to Professor Stepken for his outstanding achievements. Over the many years under his leadership, TÜV SÜD has grown into a leading international supplier of TIC services", says Dr Klaus Draeger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG. "Dr Bussmann was our preferred candidate to succeed Professor Stepken. In his new position, he can draw on his long-standing and extensive experience in both engineering and international management to successfully shape the future development of TÜV SÜD. I am looking forward to our successful collaboration on a firm foundation of mutual trust", continues Draeger.

Dr Johannes Bussmann is currently Chief Executive Officer of the Executive Board of Lufthansa Technik AG. Before being appointed to his present position in April 2015, he had headed the Executive Board department of Human Resources, Engine VIP Services. Dr Johannes Bussmann started his professional career in 1998 as a product engineer at ABB Mannheim. In 1999 he joined Lufthansa Technik in Hamburg, working as a development engineer in Product Management and Development. Taking over the position of Sales Director Asia and Australia in 2001, Dr Bussmann worked from the company's Hamburg headquarters at first and from Singapore from 2003 onwards. He was appointed Vice President Marketing and Sales of Hamburg-based Lufthansa Technik in 2005 and rose to Senior Vice President Component Services in 2007 before becoming Senior Vice President Engine Services in 2011.

Dr Johannes Bussmann graduated in aerospace engineering and holds an engineering doctorate in the field of combustion engineering, both from Aachen University.

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com

