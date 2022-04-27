Guardforce AI Co., Limited: Guardforce AI to Present its Robotics-as-a-Service Solution at the Hotel Show in Dubai

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Guardforce AI Co., Limited ("Guardforce AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, today announced its participation at the Hotel Show in Dubai where the Company will be showcasing elements of its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) solution for hotels.

The Hotel Show in Dubai will take place from May 24 to May 26, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Center. At the show, the Company will have on display its T-Series robot, which features voice interaction and temperature screening, and its S-Series robot for spray disinfection. Future plans for the Company's RaaS rollout for hotels will include features for contactless delivery, cleaning and patrolling.

According to the Mordor Intelligence report, the United Arab Emirates is one of the key countries in the Gulf region which is a major contributor to the hospitality industry. Leisure facilities have become a key component of the United Arab Emirate's economic diversification strategy and have helped the country to attract international hospitality giants like Marriott International, Hyatt, and Hilton.

Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI, stated, "Dubai is a key market in the UAE and the MENA region. As various markets begin their recovery process, we believe that the hospitality sector will also experience a significant improvement with the resumption of travel plans." He also added that, "Being at this well-known exhibition, we are excited at not only showing our robotic solutions to the hospitality industry, but also at meeting potential talent partners who can work together to excel our solutions even further in the future. The hospitality industry will also witness a transformation as hotel operators continue to embrace technology innovations to improve operational efficiencies and customer experiences."

Guardforce AI has been actively looking for talented partners to work on more versatile and efficient robotic solutions for its customers. The Dubai Hotel Show is one of the longest running and most prestigious business events for the hospitality industry in the Middle East, attracting the participation of hundreds of thousands of companies and businesses. Guardforce AI expects that getting exposed and connected to vendors and businesses in the industry at the Home Show will open greater opportunities for the Company.

Guardforce AI believes that there is huge potential for RaaS in the hotel market. The city of Dubai has a fast growing economy and is renowned for its hospitality industry. Currently, there are more than 270 four and five star hotels in Dubai. Demonstrating the Company's RaaS solutions is a great opportunity to introduce the Guardforce AI brand and its RaaS solutions to new customers.

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW) is a global integrated security solutions provider that is focused on developing robotic solutions and information security services that complement its well-established secured logistics business. With more than 40 years of professional experience, Guardforce AI is a trusted brand name that protects and transports high-value assets belonging to public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI develops and provides innovative technologies and services that enhance safety and protection.

For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

