Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) announces that its annual general meeting will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) in a hybrid virtual and in person format. Copies of the Notice and Information Circular respecting the meeting are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com/investors/.

Sun Summit also announces the planned retirement of Mr. Robert (Bob) Willis as CEO and a Director upon the completion of his term at the meeting. Mr. Willis has been part of the Company's board since 2009, when it was known as San Marco Resources Inc. Mr. Willis will take on the role of Senior Advisor to the Company and will continue to be significantly involved with project development and strategic planning.

Tookie Angus, Sun Summit Chairman and co-founder, commented: "On behalf of my fellow directors, we thank Bob for his service, hard work, and dedication to the Company. Bob has seen the Company through pivotal transformations, such as the transition from Mexico to British Columbia, and the discovery at the Buck gold-silver-zinc exploration project in central B.C. For my own part, I would like to say that our relationship has been a singular one. Under his exemplary leadership, his vision and guidance has been a benefit to us all."

Bob Willis, Sun Summit's CEO, stated: "After more than 45 years of being associated with some of the most wonderful professionals in the junior resource business, it is time for me to step back. My personal health and my family are some priorities I wish to dedicate more time. My Sun Summit founding partner, Tookie Angus, has been my biggest supporter, for which I am forever grateful."

"The Company is well financed, has a great discovery project, and is being managed by a group of professionals who I am convinced will take Sun Summit to much higher levels. With the blessing of the board, I intend to continue to be keenly involved in an advisory role in all aspects of the company."

President Sharyn Alexander stated: "The Company remains fully committed to advancing the Buck Project through systematic exploration targeting. I am very proud of what the Company has accomplished in a short timeframe, including building a first-rate exploration team and using an innovative approach to exploration discovery. I have benefited greatly from Bob's leadership, and I look forward to continuing that relationship through his advisory role."

The Company takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Willis for his invaluable contribution to during his years of service and looks forward to starting a new chapter with his role of Senior Advisor.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its epithermal gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship Buck Property located in north-central British Columbia.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority targets through systematic exploration campaigns with year-round drilling access. The Buck Property has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold, silver, and zinc potential and is located in an established mining region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

