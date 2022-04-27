Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - IFAN FINANCIAL Inc. (OTC PINK: IFAN), IFAN begins discussions with 503b lab to manufacture and distribute a proprietary psychedelic Ketamine product for IFAN.

IFAN looks forward to opening clinics focused on mental health. The psychedelic industry's market is over $240B. Depression is a common mental disorder. Globally, it is estimated that 245 million adults suffer from depression worldwide. Ketamine is set up to help with mental health, PSTD and anxiety. Ketamine is one of the only psychedelics that can be prescribed by a physician. This provides a unique position for IFAN in the marketplace by focusing on functional medicine.

By focusing on a functional medical compound, we can provide customized service to the mental health industry and establishing ourselves in the psychedelics marketplace as a public company. "This business model we believe will be beneficial to our shareholders" said Larry Williams, CEO.

About IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: IFAN) a Nevada holding corporation is in the mental health and bioceutical industry. IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: IFAN) is an OTC Markets listed issuer and trades under the ticker symbol "IFAN".

For more information about the Company visit:

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IFAN/overview

Our website is: https://ifanvision.com

Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/IFAN_Financial

IFAN FINANCIAL INC FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

