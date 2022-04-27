Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions - Wiklund

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 27 April 2022 at 3.00 p.m. EET



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions - Wiklund



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Karin Christina Wiklund

Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 13608/4/4

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

www.scanfil.com

____________________________________________Transaction date: 2022-04-27Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)Instrument type: SHAREISIN: FI4000029905Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITIONTransaction details(1): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 6.6 EURAggregated transactions(1): Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 6.6 EURFor additional information:Pasi HiedanpääDirector, Investor Relations and External Communicationstel. +358 50 378 2228Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with over 45 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analyzers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanization. Scanfil's network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. More information about the company: