Mittwoch, 27.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1JR54 ISIN: FI4000029905 Ticker-Symbol: S0A 
München
27.04.22
08:01 Uhr
6,700 Euro
-0,360
-5,10 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2022 | 14:05
84 Leser
Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions - Wiklund

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 27 April 2022 at 3.00 p.m. EET

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions - Wiklund

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Karin Christina Wiklund
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 13608/4/4


____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-04-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 6.6 EUR

Scanfil plc

For additional information:
Pasi Hiedanpää
Director, Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358 50 378 2228
pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with over 45 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analyzers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanization. Scanfil's network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. More information about the company: www.scanfil.com


