Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Appoints Chief Information Officer to Lead Digital Transformation Initiatives

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced the appointment of Mr. George Francis to the newly created position of Chief Information Officer. Mr. Francis brings over twenty-five years of experience across a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, services, and SaaS. He will lead the Company's design and implementation of IT architecture, systems, and cyber security, ensuring that META's information technology capabilities are state-of-the-art and more than adequate to meet all ongoing global regulatory and compliance requirements. He will also provide valuable insights into potential monetization of the data that META's emerging products are likely to generate.

"META's proprietary platform technologies are powered by software and AI-enabled design tools. We have a critical need for robust and secure IT systems to ensure operational effectiveness as well as expanding regulatory compliance," said Ken Rice, Chief Operating Officer and CFO of META. "I am delighted to welcome such a seasoned professional to our team to help bolster our regulatory compliance and internal control efforts, support our growth, protect our intellectual property, and deliver on our business objectives."

Mr. Francis' experience spans Information Technology Solutions, Digital Transformation and Cyber Security, including management of complex environments and leadership of large multidisciplinary teams in diversified industries, publicly traded and multinational, geographically distributed companies. Mr. Francis joins META from Domtar, Inc., a fiber-based products company he joined in 2009. Domtar was listed on the TSX and NYSE, prior to the 2021 acquisition by the Paper Excellence Group. As Senior Director, IT Shared Services & Cyber Security, he managed a team of 120 personnel and led the integration of multiple acquired companies into standard centralized IT solutions, implementing programs for data and asset protection and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Prior to Domtar, Mr. Francis was Director IS & e-business with Bentley Leather, where he was responsible for IT and the e-commerce P&L. He served as Director Infrastructure & Operations with Campaigner, Inc., a cloud-based software company, where he managed 24x7 support of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) production and R&D environments. As Manager IT Operations with Aeroplan, he developed a global operations function, managing technology transfer, a team, and external service providers. Mr. Francis began his career in 1996 with Yves Rocher North America Inc., where he served for nine years as IT Operations Manager, building systems for supply chain, manufacturing, warehouse management, CRM, and call center operations.

"I am excited to join such an innovative and fast-growing company," said George Francis, META's new Chief Information Officer. "I look forward to leading META's digital transformation initiatives, ensuring that our talented multinational team is able to securely and productively collaborate across our global locations, manage our supply chain as we scale manufacturing capacity, and be responsive to the needs of our growing OEM customer base."

Mr. Francis studied at McGill University in Management Information Systems and completed an Executive Management Business Administration program at McGill Executive Institute and course work toward a CISM certification. He is a member of the Industry Cyber Security Forum at the University of North Florida, Coggin College of Business, and a CISO governing body member at Evanta, a Gartner Company.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company . Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company , the market position of the Company, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, with an SEC filing date of March 2, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

