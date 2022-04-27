MVTec Software GmbH: Machine Vision: MVTec Underscores Strong US Commitment With Even Greater Visibility at Automate

Visit us at Automate in Detroit from June 6 to 9, 2022, Booth #4715

Larger booth demonstrates increased involvement in the US market

Machine vision portfolio supports complete automation workflow

MVTec has had an office in the US since 2007

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / MVTec Software GmbH (www.mvtec.com), a leading international provider of machine vision software, is further expanding its involvement in the US. The company is underscoring its intentions with a larger presence at this year's Automate show in Detroit. From June 6 to 9, 2022, MVTec will present its comprehensive machine vision software product portfolio at booth #4715. Dr. Olaf Munkelt, MVTec Managing Director, and Heiko Eisele, President of MVTec USA, will personally welcome visitors at the booth.

"We're excited to once again take part in Automate, the largest solution-based trade show for automation in North America. We've been at Automate since the very beginning. This year, a larger booth will enable us to present our comprehensive product portfolio to customers and partners with an even greater visual impact," says Eisele, commenting on the company's trade show exhibit.

MVTec presents state-of-the-art deep learning technologies at Automate

At the booth, MVTec will demonstrate how machine vision, acting as the "eye of production," optimizes and automates processes in Industry 4.0. With deep learning technology, for example, MVTec offers a wide range of capabilities with the flexibility and optimization features needed to help customers confidently and efficiently integrate deep learning into their own applications. In addition, MVTec's software can run on almost any embedded platform. Users of MVTec's machine vision software not only benefit from a rich feature set but also MVTec's services such as application evaluations, training documentation, and technical support. Last but not least, two new software versions, HALCON 22.05 and MERLIC 5.1, will also be presented at Automate.

Exciting live demos deliver transparent practical insights

MVTec experts will use live demos to deliver practical insights into efficiently solving many common types of machine vision applications. A showcase, for example, will vividly demonstrate how all common bar and data codes can be read using MVTec's software, regardless of orientation - even when the element width is less than one pixel or when the code is partially obscured. Another demo using the MERLIC software will show how easily and effectively deep-learning-based anomaly detection facilitates automated surface inspection. Only a small number of high-quality images are required for training because a wide variety of defects can be identified without prior knowledge or labeling effort.

MVTec represented in the US for 15 years

MVTec established its first global subsidiary in the US back in 2007. Since then, MVTec USA (Boston, Massachusetts), has grown steadily and positioned itself as a trusted leader in the North American machine vision industry. "Our goal is to provide customers with the best possible machine vision software experience at all times," says Martin Krumey, Vice President of Sales at MVTec Software GmbH. "For us, this means we offer outstanding products like HALCON, MERLIC, and the Deep Learning Tool, while establishing very close relationships with our customers through our local services and support. Besides boosting our presence at the Automate we are also actively increasing our footprint in the North American Market by hiring additional personnel for our Boston office."

