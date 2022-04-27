Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of vision based analytical technology solutions, has been invited to present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, which is being held at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on May 3-5, 2022.

Duos management will be presenting on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: Link

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Duos Technologies and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here. 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 website is available here. If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda."

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent vision based technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and Government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast-moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com

About SNN.Network

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

Contacts:

Corporate

Fei Kwong, Director, Corporate Communications

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

904-652-1625

fk@duostech.com

Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

DUOT@gatewayIR.com

