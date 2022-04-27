Cloudpermit Inc: Town of Wilson Selects Cloudpermit for Online Building Permitting and Planning; Excellent Onboarding Experience

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / The Town of Wilson in Wisconsin has selected SaaS (software-as-a-service) company Cloudpermit to bring its building permitting and planning processes online.

As Wilson experiences a building boom, online software will help organize building permits and planning applications more efficiently.

"Cloudpermit will create more physical space for us in our office as our paper-based systems take up a lot of space," shared Julie Wicker, the Town of Wilson's Clerk. "It will be easier for people to access this information for years to come when it is submitted online and stored in the cloud."

Cloudpermit matches each customer with a Customer Success Manager to provide local government staff with hands-on training during onboarding. Staff quickly gain the knowledge and skills they need to use the software easily and effectively through structured meetings and friendly support.

"Training has been amazing," Wicker explained. "Our Customer Success Manager gives me the support I need, takes the time to answer my questions, and has been a great part of selecting Cloudpermit. Every part of my Cloudpermit journey has been easy and everything that I was promised in the sales process has been delivered."

The Town of Wilson has launched Cloudpermit for internal use and will soon launch externally for its 3,500 residents with online building permit application submission. It will also be simpler for Wicker to keep track of building inspections and communicate with building inspectors without needing to rely on paper timesheets or phone calls.

"Small towns are leading the way in local government modernization and the Town of Wilson is a true testament of this leadership in Wisconsin," said Jarkko Turtiainen, Cloudpermit's Senior Vice President, North America. "We are delighted to be part of their digital journey."

About Cloudpermit

Cloudpermit is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) company that provides local governments with cloud-based software solutions for community development. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Cloudpermit was founded over ten years ago and delivers online land management processes to local governments across North America and Europe. Cloudpermit is committed to efficient, user-friendly, and accessible software solutions that benefit building, planning, and code enforcement departments, development communities, and the public. Please visit cloudpermit.com for additional information.

About the Town of Wilson

Situated on the western shore of Lake Michigan, the Town of Wilson is located immediately south of the City of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The Town of Wilson offers a beautiful rural residential area with city convenience just a few minutes away. From rolling sand dunes to verdant farm land, the town is a delightful combination of homes, small business, light industry and agriculture. Please visit townwilson.com for additional information.

Media Contacts:

‍Anna Rolnicki

Cloudpermit's Director of Marketing, North America

289-208-0930

anna.rolnicki@cloudpermit.com

Carly Thackray

Cloudpermit's Marketing and Communications Manager, North America

437-882-0292

carly.thackray@cloudpermit.com

SOURCE: Cloudpermit Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699000/Town-of-Wilson-Selects-Cloudpermit-for-Online-Building-Permitting-and-Planning-Excellent-Onboarding-Experience