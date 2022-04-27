Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it recently attended what is considered to be Asia's largest Civil Aviation Airshow (WINGS INDIA 2022 - https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1809334 ) . The airshow was hosted by India's Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Airport Authority of India and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry ("FICCI").

The Wings India 2022 airshow aimed to bring the key stakeholders of the Global Aviation market, State Governments, International regulators, and business associations together as a group representing airlines, in order to facilitate direct interaction with airport operators, various airlines, cargo operators and other players on a common platform.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is the nodal ministry responsible for the formulation of national policies and programs for development and regulation of Civil Aviation in India and for devising and implementing schemes for the orderly growth and expansion of civil air transport. Its other functions also extend to overseeing airport facilities, air traffic services and the carriage of passengers & goods by air.

FICCI is the largest and oldest apex organization of Indian business and industry and is the rallying point for free enterprises in India. With a nationwide membership of over 1500 corporate companies and over 500 Chamber of Commerce and business associations, FICCI speaks directly and indirectly for over 250,000 business units. FICCI organizes a large number of events including Exhibitions, Conferences, Seminars and Business meetings for promoting Indian businesses.

Star met with several Commercial and Military organizations that were interested to know more about the STAR-ISMS® (in-flight Safety Monitoring System) technology, particularly those that were looking to modernize their current and acquired fleets. Several Aviation Ministers from India, Bangladesh, and Jamaica had meetings with the Star team during the duration of the Airshow and evening conferences.

Numerous Commercial Aviation Delegates were introduced to the significance and importance of implementing the STAR-ISMS® technology which allows for Optimization of Operations, Predictive Maintenance, Cockpit Health and Incident and Accident Preventions.

In an untapped market such as India which possesses a large potential for aviation growth, Star continues to provide a market ready solution to existing FlightPath airline customers to implement the mandatory International Civil Aviation Organization's ("ICAO") Global Aeronautical Distress Safety System program ("GADSS") before the January 2023 deadline.

Amir Bhatti, CEO of Star states that "Incredible efforts are being made in India and worldwide to showcase the Company's products and services. Star executives met with aviation regulators and prospective clients and have had discussions for potential sales. We are looking forward to working with all stakeholders in India to further our discussions in our follow up visits."

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that Star expects or anticipates may occur in the future. When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "projects", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of Star's management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of Star or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release include statements regarding; growth and future prospects of our business; our perceptions of the industry and markets in which we operate and anticipated trends in such markets; expectations regarding the operation of our app; and our future revenues.

Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute on our business plan, increase visibility amongst consumers and convert users to revenue producing subscribers and the success of the business of our partners. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved.

The risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the airline industry are real and substantial but cannot be defined or measured in any meaningful way at this time.

Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and Star undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

NEITHER CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

