DJ IAV at the Vienna Motor Symposium - Learning from the bees: Innovative thermal management for drive systems

DGAP-Media / 2022-04-27 / 14:00 Photo by Meggyn Pomerleau on Unsplash Press release

IAV at the Vienna Motor Symposium

Learning from the bees: Innovative thermal management for drive systems

27.04.2022 - With innovative solutions for the drive and cooling of electric motors, Berlin-based engineering firm IAV is presenting itself at this week's Vienna Motor Symposium. In addition to an eco-design for batteries and an efficient concept for fuel cell drives, IAV is presenting new approaches to thermal management in cars - inspired by nature.

IAV uses the sophisticated heating and cooling strategies of honeybees to optimize heat flows in the vehicle. This results in durable components and more efficient drive concepts.

"Bees are amazing creatures because they use all the basic principles of heat transfer to regulate the temperature in their hive," says Alexander Fandakov, Project Engineer Powertrain Research & Technology at IAV. "In principle, they are doing exactly what we are also aiming to do."

In the hive ecosystem, temperatures usually range between about 32 and 36 degrees Celsius. The inhabitants ensure this by either carrying in water droplets when it is too hot and causing them to evaporate by flapping their wings, for example, or by actively performing muscular work in winter to warm the dwelling.

Unfavourable temperatures can accelerate the ageing of batteries and fuel cells and lead to higher energy consumption in the drive train. To control heat flows more efficiently in future, the Berlin-based tech solution provider IAV has examined new technological and methodological approaches and is presenting them at the Vienna Motor Symposium.

Higher efficiency, longer service life

"By making targeted improvements in thermal management, it is indeed possible to achieve considerable increases in efficiency", says Marc Sens, Head of Powertrain & Sustainability at IAV. "In this context, evaporative cooling and heat transfer provide new impetus for what we can implement in the vehicles."

However, any change must consider the special features of the different drive technologies, such as excess heat in fuel cell vehicles or battery temperature and ageing in all-electric drives. These challenges can be solved by optimized thermal management and, for example, the introduction of new cooling technologies such as phase-change cooling.

IAV also offers intelligent technology solutions for greater sustainability with the two exhibits on the Vienna stand. The "Eco-Design 2.0 Battery" makes it possible to save both CO[2] and costs from production to recycling. And with the "Lean FC" fuel cell concept we have an innovative powertrain on offer for the use of the energy converters in passenger cars.

The 43rd International Vienna Motor Symposium will take place from 27 to 29 April 2022 in the Congress Centre of the Vienna Hofburg.

Press contact:

Ivo Banek, Head of External Communications

Carnotstraße 1, 10587 Berlin

M: presse@iav.de

T: +49-171-866-2154

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: IAV GmbH Key word(s): Automobile

Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: IAV GmbH Carnotsraße 1 10587 Berlin Germany Internet: https://www.iav.com/ EQS News ID: 1337073 End of News DGAP Media =------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=137e584522e4903ca499b6339be8d6cb

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1337073&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2022 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)