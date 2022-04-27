DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

Krasnodar, Russia (April 27, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds.

Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002?-02 series in the amount of 334,100,000 rubles.

Parameters of the bond issue

Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-002?-02 series with centralized registration of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-002P-02E of 27.07.2016, International Securities Identification Number Type of securities: (ISIN) RU000A101MC3 Registration number of the securities issue and the date of its 4B02-02-60525-P-002P as of April 27, 2020 assignment: Reporting (coupon) period which the The fourth coupon period (27.10.2021-27.04.2022) yield is paid for: 334,100,000 (three hundred and thirty-four million one hundred thousand) rubles The total amount of the yield paid excluding tax and other deductions against bonds: The amount of the yield paid against one bond: 33,41 (thirty three ruble 41 kopecks) rubles per each bond The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid: 10,000,000 bonds The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The date of the obligation April 27, 2022 fulfilment: The share (as a percentage) of the performed obligation in the total 100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full). amount obligation: For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,077 stores in 3,898 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856.1 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

