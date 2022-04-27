Demand Brands, Inc.: Demand Brands Publishes Financial Statements for Its Portfolio Companies

WATSONVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DB") http://dman.co, a leading vertically integrated cannabis company has released financials statements of its recently acquired key subsidiaries. The Company completed the acquisition of CF3 SPV I, LLC ("CF3"), a vertically integrated cannabis holding company, on February 22, 2022.

Viridi Farms, a California corporation ("Viridi"), and Zenith Land Management, a California limited liability company ("Zenith") are wholly owned subsidiaries of DB. As part of the acquisition of CF3, the unaudited financial statements (the "Financial Statements") of Viridi and Zenith were prepared and delivered to the Company. The Company has uploaded the Financial Statements under the Investor Relations section of its website. Please note that the Financial Statements are not audited and only detail the historical financial performance of Viridi and Zenith for the years 2020 and 2021.

Key Financial Highlights:

The highlights and other important information with respect to the Financial Statements are included in the Corporate Presentation of the Company and will provide further insights to the shareholders of the Company with the respect to the information published on the Financial Statements to date.

Additional releases to expect soon:

A shareholder letter detailing the Company's acquisition of CF3 and the Company's milestones will be released first week of the month of May. Please stay tuned in.

About Demand Brands

Demand Brands is a publicly-traded company that has vertical integration, optimization and innovation at the heart of its master plan. We strategically invest in, acquire & partner with synergistic cannabis companies to optimize and expand our vertically integrated platform with the goal of becoming a multi-state operation that captures value at every stage of the soil to sale process. Our capabilities include cultivation, processing, brand and supply management and real estate.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements. This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes", "belief", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "projects" "will", or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

ir@dman.co

+1 (415) 685-0317

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

SOURCE: Demand Brands, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699007/Demand-Brands-DMAN-Publishes-Financial-Statements-for-Its-Portfolio-Companies