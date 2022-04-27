Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce today that its poster abstract has been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 70th Annual Conference of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) taking place on June 5 - 9, 2022 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Company will be presenting new data on plasma metabolic biomarkers for early cancer detection arising from its collaborative research and development works performed with Quebec-based Phytronix Technologies Inc.

The poster abstract detail and presentation session is as follows:

Title: "Quantification of Beta-Hydroxybutyric acid and Tryptophan in plasma as metabolic biomarkers of cancer using the LDTD-MS/MS technique"

Topic area: Biomarkers: Quantitative Analysis II

Session Date: Thursday June 9, 2022

Highlights of the study demonstrated that selected plasma metabolites can be repeatedly quantified in less than 10 seconds using the Luxon-MS/MS system allowing rapid and accurate quantification of cancer biomarkers from blood samples.

The poster will be available on our website following the conclusion of the meeting.

"BioMark is proud to showcase results of its dynamic partnership with Phytronix for the development of an ultra-high-throughput platform using the Azeo automated Liquid Handler and the LDTD-based Luxon-MS/MS system for broad cancer screening applications. These results illustrate how metabolomics fingerprinting has the potential to map out early biochemical changes in cancer cells and hence provides an opportunity for faster and more sensitive early diagnosis when treatment can be more effective," says Rashid Bux, CEO of BioMark. Both BioMark and Phytronix are eager to show case this integrated quantification technology platform later in 2022.

About ASMS

The American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) was formed in 1969 to promote and disseminate knowledge of mass spectrometry and allied topics. Membership includes over 8,500 scientists involved in research and development. Members come from academic, industrial, and governmental laboratories. Their interests include advancement of techniques and instrumentation in mass spectrometry, as well as fundamental research in chemistry, geology, forensics, biological sciences, and physics.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate liquid biopsy-based cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor, and assess treatment for cancer early and cost-effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

