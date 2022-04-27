A proposal to build a 950 MW solar facility has been submitted to the Croatian authorities by El Sun Energy d.o.o. The solar park is planned to be located in the county of Šibenik-Knin in southern Croatia.Zagreb-based developer El Sun Energy d.o.o. is planning to build a 950 MW solar park in the county of Šibenik-Knin in southern Croatia. This emerges from a list of projects under review published this week by Croatia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development. The list includes 216 renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 5.95 GW, most of which are for solar power plants. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...