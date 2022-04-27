- (PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew earnings due tomorrow are likely to show strong organic sales growth driven by underlying momentum in Western Europe and international markets, while margins will be depressed as brewer won't be able to offset input cost inflation, analysts said.
- • Royal Unibrew's case is strong, thanks to continued momentum in growth categories and good upside from acquisition integrations, Danske said (buy, DKK 900)
- • Expect a tailwind from reopening across Royal Unibrew's markets: Danske
- • Latest report confirmed strong underlying momentum in key markets, which combined with acquisitions, should outshine inflationary pressure in the longer term, SEB said (buy, DKK 1,000)
- • Brewer likely to face the full impact of higher costs in Q1, while mitigating effects from higher prices and the opening of the on-trade sector won't hit fully until Q2. Expect weak Q1 EBIT but very strong Q2 EBIT: SEB
- • With margin uncertainty likely to linger, we don't see Royal Unibrew's premium expanding over the next 12 months, despite attractive long-term investment case, BofA said (neutral, DKK 680)
