- (PLX AI) - Holmen earnings due tomorrow are likely to be strong as the company enjoys pricing power, analysts said
- • Holmen is likely to enjoy a stronger outlook in Wood Products business, with higher prices for paperboard and paper, Nordea said (hold, SEK 475)
- • Q1 probably will be a very strong quarter, with earnings improving in every division except Paperboards, which benefitted from non-recurring items in Q4, Carnegie said (hold, SEK 510)
- • Holmen's sales price increases will more than offset input cost inflation: Carnegie
- • The forest, paper & pulp company is favorably positioned in the current environment, SEB said (sell, SEK 407)
- • Profitability will soon normalize closer to historical levels and earnings and cash flow valuation metrics remain unattractive: SEB
- • 2022 profitability levels appear unsustainably high, especially in the notoriously volatile Wood Products and structurally declining Paper businesses: SEB
