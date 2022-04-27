Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This announcement and the information contained herein is restricted and is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly in, or into or from the United States or any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful. Further, this announcement is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation to buy, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities of The Ether Fund or the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF in any jurisdiction in which any such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U) (the "Fund") is announcing that, effective as of the opening of trading on May 2, 2022, the Fund's ether will be valued based on the MVIS® CryptoCompare Ethereum Benchmark Rate Index maintained by MV Index Solutions GmbH ("MVIS"). Currently, the Fund's ether is valued based on the MVIS® CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index maintained by MVIS. This change will make the indices consistent between that used by the Fund and that used by the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF.

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (3iQ) is Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2.5 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U), and a public ether investment fund, The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U). More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets.

For more information about 3iQ:

Visit us at 3iQ.ca

Follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/3iQDigitalAssetManagement

Press Contact:

Fred Pye - Chairman & CEO

E: fred.pye@3iQ.ca

P: +1 (416) 639-2130

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Please read the prospectus of the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF and the annual information form of The Ether Fund (together, the "Funds") before investing. Important information about the Funds is contained in the prospectus of the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF and the annual information form of The Ether Fund. Copies of the prospectus and the annual information form may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. at 3iQ.ca or at www.sedar.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Funds on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If units of the Funds are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Funds and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

MVIS® CryptoCompare Ethereum Benchmark Rate Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of MV Index Solutions GmbH ("MVIS") and has been licensed for use by 3iQ Corp. (the "Licensee"). MVIS has contracted with CryptoCompare Data Limited to maintain and calculate the Index. CryptoCompare Data Limited uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly subject to the accuracy of any data that has been provided to it by third parties. Irrespective of its obligations towards MVIS, CryptoCompare Data Limited has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties. In particular, MVIS is not responsible for the Licensee and/or for Licensee's legality or suitability and/or for Licensee's business offerings. Offerings by Licensee, may they be based on the Funds or not, are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by MVIS, Van Eck Associates Corporation as its parent company or its affiliates (collectively, "VanEck"), and MVIS and VanEck make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in Licensee and/or in Licensee's business offerings. MVIS, VanEck and its affiliates make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to Licensee.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement should not be distributed, forwarded, transmitted or otherwise disseminated in or into the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction of the United States. The Funds' securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within, into or in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or except in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Neither this announcement, nor the fact that it has been disseminated, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any future information that we distribute.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121624