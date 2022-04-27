HealthSnap Receives Graphical User Interface Patent for Best in Class Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Billing Automation Feature

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / HealthSnap, a Miami-based full-service Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform for virtual chronic disease management, announced today that it has been issued a Graphical User Interface (GUI) patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its innovative and visual RPM billing technology. The patented tool is available within HealthSnap's provider portal and simplifies the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) billing and compliance requirements for RPM CPT codes.

"Ensuring healthcare providers recognize optimal financial outcomes with HealthSnap's RPM program is imperative to long-term sustainability. We are proud to announce this major milestone in HealthSnap's product development and look forward to continuing to support our customers in a rapidly changing reimbursement landscape," said Chase Preston, Co-Founder, and Chief Product Officer.

HealthSnap's patented tool helps to automate tasks required to successfully document and receive reimbursement for RPM, such as patient enrollment workflows, clinical documentation automation, and visual CPT Code eligibility reporting, all of which enable providers to spend less time on compliance and clerical work and more time on providing patient care.

The company's patent, received during Q1-22, is for HealthSnap's visual billing automation feature, or "Eligibility Report," which displays a breakdown of each patient and the CPT codes eligible for RPM billing. This patent extends not only to RPM but to other codes as well including Chronic Care Management (CCM) billing codes. This newly patented tool was specifically designed to make it easy for healthcare providers to stay compliant with CMS guidelines to ensure seamless billing.

"This milestone marks HealthSnap's commitment to being a leader in virtual care management, and further sets the company apart as a best in class digital health platform serving the healthcare provider market. HealthSnap aims to make RPM and CCM simple, profitable, and scalable so that healthcare providers are able to provide virtual chronic disease management to patients, with long-term sustainability in mind," said Samson Magid, Co-Founder, and CEO.

HealthSnap provides virtual care management solutions that help healthcare providers manage chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart failure virtually by combining the power of an integrated care management platform that supports RPM and Chronic Care Management (CCM) programs, pre-configured and cellular-enabled health devices, and patient care management services all in one end-to-end solution.

By providing full-service care management tools and services, HealthSnap provides a care delivery paradigm that is proactive, ongoing, and delivered in the home - where chronic conditions take place. As a result, HealthSnap has been able to demonstrate improved patient outcomes, decreased utilization, and marked improvements in the overall patient experience. To date, HealthSnap has contracted with over 100 physician groups, including top 10 health systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), and Independent Physician Groups (IPAs).

About HealthSnap

HealthSnap is an integrated Virtual Care Platform that helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization, and diversify revenue streams. From chronic disease-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) to AI-guided care coordination, virtual care delivery, automated RPM billing, population analytics - and so much more, HealthSnap is the simplest way to manage chronic conditions remotely.

Visit www.healthsnap.io or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

