Software AG's TrendMiner Launches the Next Generation Production Client for Process Manufacturing Industries

State-of-the-art, vendor agnostic production client boosts productivity for operators, engineers, and data engineers at each analytics maturity level

'Advanced analytics for all' mission drives user-centric innovation to support a wider range of analytics use cases

New 'Secure by Default' backbone meets today's security requirements for every deployment type: on-premises, cloud, SaaS, or hybrid

HOUSTON, TEXAS, HASSELT, BELGIUM, and DARMSTADT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / TrendMiner, a Software AG company, has launched the next generation production client for industrial analytics. TrendMiner NextGen, the 2022.R1 release, provides a seamless user experience. It enables an extended pool of operational experts to make data-driven decisions and optimizes the performance of their operations to meet business, environmental, and safety ambitions.

Many companies still use a historian (database) trend client or spreadsheets to visualize and analyze time-series data to understand production performance. TrendMiner NextGen brings operational insights to anyone in an organization, regardless of their level of analytics training. Users now can do anything from basic trend viewing to advanced diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive analytics using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Nick Van Damme, Director of Products at TrendMiner, said, "Thousands of users are working with TrendMiner every day. Their experiences, feedback, and requirements have led to this new production client for the process manufacturing industry. Every company around the world tasked with scaled production relies on (time-series) data to understand, manage, and optimize their operations. The challenge is harnessing the value of data without having to recruit and retain large and highly skilled IT and data science teams. TrendMiner NextGen makes insights from production data instantly available to ALL operational experts that need it, at the touch of a button. And that's a gamechanger for our customers."

TrendMiner enables production experts in process manufacturing industries to visualize and analyze production performance using sensor-generated, time-series data in combination with contextual event information. The 2022.R1 release distinguishes itself from other trend clients by its easy-to-use method of searching through thousands of sensor readings over years of data. TrendMiner gives instant answers to know what has happened, how often, and why. Searching, filtering, coloring, switching, and comparing trend views offers a quick production performance overview.

Today, engineers are not satisfied with trend viewing only. Operational experts like to know why certain process issues occurred. TrendMiner is a versatile trend client that provides statistical and machine learning capabilities under the hood to find potential root causes for process anomalies quickly and within their full operational context. Contextual data includes information generated by users, TrendMiner monitors, or third-party business applications (batch management systems, quality management systems, or maintenance management systems). For global operating process manufacturing companies, TrendMiner also meets security requirements with its "Secure by Default" and "Secure by Design" architecture.

For detailed information about the improvements in the TrendMiner 2022.R1 release, please visit www.trendminer.com. Software users will be informed in more detail via other communication channels. To see TrendMiner's functionality in-action and learn how analytics-empowered process and asset experts can help accelerate operational performance, click here to request a demo: "See it, Use it, Love it."

