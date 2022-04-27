Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Secures $300,000 Auto Wreck Settlement for Kentucky Car Accident Victim

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Personal injury cases require quick, decisive action, which is exactly what Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides for each client. Recently, the experienced team of Hughes and Coleman lawyers in Elizabethtown, Ky., helped secure a $300,000 settlement for a car accident victim.

On September 20, 2021, Barbara Hamilton was hit by a driver who ran a red light and suffered life-changing injuries, including six pelvic fractures. Hamilton spent 17 days in in-patient rehabilitation and a physical therapy program in addition to the treatment she received in the hospital. Her medical bills were piling up, and Hamilton was experiencing physical pain and emotional distress.

The Hughes and Coleman team acted quickly in working with auto insurance adjusters, health insurance companies and medical providers on behalf of Ms. Hamilton. On January 11, 2022 - only 62 days later - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers secured an auto accident settlement offer of $300,000 to help with extensive medical bills and car repairs, which was the entire policy limit for the at-fault driver. Learn more about Hamilton's case by clicking here.

When dealing with an insurance company or insurance adjuster, there are no guarantees for a fair settlement, so it is vital to have an experienced team of lawyers to help fight to get you what you deserve. The best course of action is to hire a law firm that regularly handles injury cases and has a proven track record of successful car accident settlements.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to all clients. They recognize that clients are going through a difficult time when they seek an attorney and that it is crucial to work with a trustworthy legal team. Hughes and Coleman lawyers take the time to explain legal options to clients and are available to answer questions at any time. They also make it a point to keep clients informed at every stage of their injury claim, so they don't feel lost or alone.

The Hughes and Coleman team is ready to help if someone needs a personal injury lawyer.

To learn more about Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers $713,000 Judgment for a Hamilton County Car Wreck Victim, see https://www.accesswire.com/697793/Hughes-Coleman-Injury-Lawyers-Secures-713000-Judgment-for-Hamilton-County-Car-Wreck-Victim

About Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers:

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

